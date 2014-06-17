* SoftBank CEO says new movement in last few months; U.S.
regulators have resisted T-Mobile buy
* U.S. authorities' scepticism on competition seen posing
high hurdle for Sprint/T-Mobile deal
(Adds CEO quotes, background on T-Mobile proposal and
regulators' reluctance)
TOKYO, June 17 SoftBank Corp CEO
Masayoshi Son, who has met resistance from U.S. regulators to a
possible acquisition of wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc
, on Tuesday said there had been new movement in the
past few months and expressed hope for more discussion.
He reiterated in an interview with a handful of reporters
his stance that it would be good for U.S. consumers if his
Sprint Corp, the No.3 U.S. mobile provider which SoftBank
acquired last year, could become bigger and compete more
effectively with the two largest carriers.
"We can make it more effective by getting bigger scale," he
said at Tuesday's interview, conducted jointly with former U.S.
Secretary of State Colin Powell who is attending
SoftBank-sponsored events in Tokyo. "Us becoming a more credible
competitor in scale is something good for American consumers and
citizens."
SoftBank, which aims to become the world's largest mobile
Internet company, has been eager to combine Sprint with No.4
T-Mobile US, arguing that together they would give dominant
players AT&T Inc and Verizon more of a run for
their money.
Sprint has agreed to pay about $40 per share for T-Mobile
US, giving it a valuation of more than $32 billion, a person
familiar with the matter has said, although details such as
financing and a termination fee are still under negotiation.
U.S. authorities have expressed a strong reluctance to
reducing the number of main wireless providers to three from
four, however, and any deal is expected to face high regulatory
hurdles.
Son has responded with a lobbying campaign in the U.S.
arguing that three strong mobile carriers would offer better
service, lower costs and more vibrant competition than the
current structure of two dominant players and two smaller ones.
Asked whether resistance at the beginning of the year had
changed, Son said: "I'm not in the position to make the comment
on the other end, but, you know, the last few months, there's
new movement."
"I hope that the people will have more discussions on many
different angles."
(Reporting by Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by
Edmund Klamann and Chris Gallagher)