TOKYO, June 3 SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday that company officials are in regular contact with U.S. regulators although he has not met with them recently himself, as his company faces stiff regulatory resistance to a possible bid for U.S. wireless operator T-Mobile US Inc.

Son has been eager to combine Sprint Corp, the No.3 U.S. wireless provider which SoftBank acquired last year, and No.4 T-Mobile US, arguing that together they would be better able to compete with the two largest carriers.

Asked about U.S. regulators' reluctance as he left a Tokyo government hearing on a separate issue on Tuesday, Son said: "We're studying the situation."

He also said relevant company representatives were continuing discussions with the regulators.

"I have not met with them myself, although I'd met with them before," he said. "There are regular exchanges between the relevant people in charge," he added. (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)