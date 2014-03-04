TOKYO, March 4 SoftBank Corp CEO
Masayoshi Son will present his views on the U.S. mobile industry
in Washington D.C. next week, the Japanese mobile operator said,
after U.S. regulators expressed scepticism towards a potential
SoftBank bid for T-Mobile US Inc.
Son's presentation to lawmakers, educators and business
leaders is his first public speech to a U.S. audience since
SoftBank's $21.6 billion acquisition of No.3 U.S. mobile carrier
Sprint Corp last year.
His comments on the competitive landscape, which have in the
past been highly critical, will be watched after sources
revealed that Sprint had held talks to buy T-Mobile, the
fourth-largest U.S. mobile carrier.
Son harshly criticised U.S. mobile networks and the degree
of competition in the industry at an earnings announcement last
month in his first public comments since the T-Mobile interest
emerged. Regulators had expressed scepticism about such a deal
in a meeting with Son, an official said.
In an invitation dated March 3, SoftBank said Son would make
a presentation on March 11 about the U.S. wireless
communications industry and the competitive global landscape, as
well as the crucial role of ultra-fast wireless broadband
communications.
Son declined to comment at last month's earnings briefing
about whether his company was in talks about buying T-Mobile,
but had harsh words for the state of the U.S. mobile sector,
which is dominated by AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications
Inc.
"What I can say is that the United States' mobile industry
is not competitive compared with other countries and its network
is not good," he said.