Nov 13 Shares in Softcat Plc IPO-SOFT.L
surged more than 20 percent in their trading debut in
London on Friday, after the IT infrastructure provider's initial
public offering (IPO) was priced at 240 pence per share.
The stock was trading at 275 pence at 0903 GMT, making it
one of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange.
The IPO valued Softcat at about 472.3 million pounds ($718.7
million), the company said.
Softcat said the IPO consisted of 63.9 million shares, with
an over-allotment option of 9.6 million shares.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)