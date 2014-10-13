Oct 13 Softing AG
* Announces preliminary numbers for Q3-2014
* Says in first nine months of year sales rose by about 35
pct to 53 million euros
* Says in first nine months of year EBIT grew to 4.5 million
euros(previous year: 4.2 million euros)
* Says Q3 sales rose by more than 50 pct to 19.6 million
euros
* Says Q3 EBIT more than doubled to 2.5 million euros
(previous year: 1.1 million euros)
* Says in first nine months of 2014 new acquisitions
contributed about 13 million euros in sales and 1.6 million
euros in EBIT
* Says confirms FY 2014 forecast of more than 70 million
euros in sales and an EBIT between 5.5 million euros and 6.5
million euros
