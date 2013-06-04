By Jennifer Saba
June 4 International Business Machines
said on Tuesday it would acquire Web hosting company SoftLayer
Technologies and create a new division for clients interested in
so-called cloud services, a move to better compete with larger
rivals in the space.
Executives with IBM and SoftLayer declined to comment on the
terms of the deal on a call with reporters.
Reuters reported in March that IBM, among others, had been
in talks to buy SoftLayer in a deal that could fetch more than
$2 billion.
Dallas-based SoftLayer, which leases online storage space to
companies, was founded in 2005 and has become what it says is
the world's largest privately held website hosting service. The
company provides its 25,000 customers, including AT&T Inc
and Citrix Systems Inc, with cloud infrastructure.
The company competes with Amazon.com Inc's Web
services business and Rackspace Hosting Inc.
Like rivals Hewlett Packard Co and Microsoft Corp
, IBM has increasingly invested in cloud services as
corporate users move away from costly internal information
technology infrastructure.
IBM has traditionally specialized in assisting large
corporate and government users but has been trying in recent
years to expand into smaller businesses.
AIMING BIG
But Erich Clementi, senior vice president of IBM Global
Technology Services, said on a call with reporters that IBM is
shooting squarely for the large business segment with this
acquisition.
"We are the largest infrastructure provider to the
enterprise world on the planet," he said "That is our focus."
Over the last few years, Web hosting companies have been
considered attractive takeover candidates as technology and
telecom companies look to improve the performance and cost
efficiencies of their cloud computing services for businesses.
Wells Fargo analyst Gray Powell estimated that the
transaction was worth 11.1 times SoftLayer's projected 2013
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
That compares with Rackspace, which is currently trading at
11 times 2013 estimated EBITDA, Powell noted.
IBM said it expected to gain $7 billion annually in revenue
from cloud services by the end of 2015. It created a new
division called Cloud Services, which will combine SoftLayer and
IBM's existing offerings into a global platform.
SoftLayer is majority held by GI Partners, which purchased
all of the equity in partnership with the company's management
in August 2010.
Data storage equipment maker EMC had been approached about
SoftLayer as well. An EMC spokesman said on Tuesday, "EMC was
initially approached, uninterested and decided not to bid."
IBM said it expected the deal to close in the third quarter.
Shares of IBM were down about 1 percent at $206.78.