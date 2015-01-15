BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Softline AG :
* Resolves on capital increase for further company growth
* Says capital increase of around 9.76 million euros ($11.49 million) through the issue of up to 536,189 shares with a nominal value of 1.00 euros to up to 10.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.