Oct 22 Softline AG

* Says FY EBITDA of -1.3 million euros compared to the previous year's -1.2 million euros

* Says FY 2013 sales decrease from 34.2 million euros in 2012 to 27.3 million euros

* Says in FY significantly improved consolidated net income of -3.4 million euros compared to -4.9 million euros in the previous year