UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
Oct 1 Softline AG :
* Said on Tuesday H1 revenues decrease to 9.4 million euros from 10.1 million euros in the same period last year
* Said H1 EBITDA increased to 0.1 million euros from -0.4 million euros year ago
* Said H1 EBIT increased from -1.1 million euros in H1 2013 to -0.5 million euros
* Said H1 net result increased from -1.3 million euros in H1 2013 to -0.7 million euros
* CEO said Softline is able to repeat positive EBITDA in H2
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.