Sept 17 Softline AG : * Says FY 2013 EBIT increased from -3.3 million euros year ago to -2.2 million

euros * Says FY 2013 sales revenues and operating income around EUR 1.3 million

(2012: 2.4 million euros) * Says FY 2013 net income of -2.4 million euros, which is a further

(2012: 2.4 million euros) * Says FY 2013 net income of -2.4 million euros, which is a further

improvement from -3.3 million euros year ago * Sees for 2014 a positive EBITDA at group level