By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Thai raw sugar premiums could trade in a wide range this week, with the market shrugging off a deadly cyclone in India, while a drop in Malaysian third-quarter cocoa grindings may boost butter premiums, dealers said on Monday.

Among other soft commodities, benchmark Tokyo rubber futures may track movements in the yen, and the coffee market could see more offers from top robusta producer Vietnam as its harvest progresses, putting pressure on premiums.

Thai high polarisation raw sugar was offered at premiums of between 50 and 100 points to New York's March contract in thin trade. The premiums, which stood at 70 to 80 points last week, could drop this week due to rises in New York. Premiums and futures often move in opposite directions.

Cyclone Phailin brought winds of 200 kph (125 mph) and heavy rain to the Indian states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday but the impact on sugar cane was minimal, dealers said.

"Whilst much destruction has been reported from areas in the direct path of Phailin, in terms of sugar cane, Odisha is a very minor cane/sugar producing state. So any damage to Odisha's cane will have minimal impact on 2013/14 production," said Tom McNeill, director at commodities analyst Green Pool.

"There could be a benefit to the very dry conditions in Andhra Pradesh where cane is grown - but it's still early days."

India, the world's largest consumer, may export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the next season to reduce excess stocks, but New York futures rose to a seven-month high in October after wet weather hampered harvesting in main producer Brazil.

"The market is very much ignoring, at the present stage, the fact that Asian production looks very, very strong if we look at Thailand and India being the key areas," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

COCOA, RUBBER

The Malaysian Cocoa Board, which had initially planned to release third-quarter figures later in the week, said on Monday that third-quarter grindings dropped 3.1 percent to 71,150 tonnes compared with the same period in 2012, indicating processors had to cut capacity to ease powder stocks.

Cocoa beans, when ground, yield roughly equal parts of butter and powder, which is used in cakes, biscuits and drinks. Butter gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture and the decline in grindings could spur worries about supply.

Butter premiums are currently at seven-year highs in Asia due to strong demand from chocolate makers.

"This is a surprise. Grinders were actually making products in the third quarter to meet demand for Christmas and also Easter. We earlier thought grindings would be unchanged or would have increased by 1 percent," said a dealer in Singapore.

In rubber, the most active March contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange could find support at 253.1 yen a kg and face resistance 276.4 yen, said Vanessa Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"I am bullish for TOCOM rubber this week. It is unlikely the U.S. government will default on its debt as the debt ceiling was always raised at the eleventh hour before the deadline," said Tan.

"The easing of worries regarding a U.S. debt default will reduce demand for the Japanese yen as a safe haven asset. The weaker yen will then support TOCOM rubber prices."

(Editing by Alan Raybould)