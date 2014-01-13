* TOCOM rubber to trade in wide range, inventories weigh
* Thai sugar premiums could fall, millers produce more raws
* Indonesian coffee premiums seen weakening
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Large rubber inventories in
top consumer China and worries about its slowing economy will
pressure Tokyo rubber futures this week, with the most active
contract likely to trade in a volatile range of 25 yen a kg,
dealers said on Monday.
Among other soft commodities, Thai raw sugar premiums could
slip, Indonesian coffee premiums may fall further in the face of
competition from rival Vietnam, and the cocoa butter market
awaits purchases from chocolate makers ahead of Valentine's Day,
which traditionally heralds a surge in demand.
The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) was closed on Monday
for a holiday. The most active June contract fell 0.7
yen to settle at 256.3 yen on Friday, within sight of a
two-month low struck last week.
"Technically, it appears to be very bearish," said Vanessa
Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures, who pegged
support at 253.8 yen and resistance at 279.1 yen a kg.
"Fundamentally, the high inventories in Shanghai are
weighing on prices. That suggests there's enough supply. There
are also concerns about a Chinese slowdown now."
China's export growth slowed more than expected in December,
due to a higher comparison base a year earlier and a clamp-down
on speculative activities disguised as export deals, missing the
official target on foreign trade.
But some rubber dealers said the main concern could be high
inventory in Shanghai, which suggested that some speculators
still use the commodity as collateral for financing.
Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 8.0 percent to 190,158 tonnes last week --
their highest since 2004. SNR-TOTAL-DW.
China imported a record 350,000 tonnes of the material in
December, a surge of nearly 67 percent on an annual basis, as
traders snapped up shipments from Thailand after it removed an
export tax.
Early indications in the sugar market showed Thai raw sugar
premiums for January to March delivery were unchanged from two
weeks ago at 65 to 80 points to the March contract in New
York.
But the premiums could fall this week, as crushing data from
Thailand shows Thai millers have no choice but to produce more
raws because of a record crop, despite weak global prices blamed
on a world supply overhang.
By January 8, about 2.07 million tonnes of raw sugar had
been produced in the current season, up from 1.73 million at the
same time in the previous season. Thailand, the world's
second-largest exporter after Brazil, also faces competition
from India.
"India's potential exports of up to 4 million tonnes have
compounded the gloom," said Tom McNeill, director of
Brisbane-based commodities analyst Green Pool, referring to the
world's main consumer.
"Since India's politicians may subsidise and worry about the
consequences later, this will overhang the market for some
time."
In the coffee market, Indonesian robusta premiums may slip
from last week's levels of $40 to $80 a tonne to London futures
as Vietnam offers more beans, but cocoa butter ratios
could edge up as chocolate manufacturers restock to meet demand
before Valentine's Day.
