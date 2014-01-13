* TOCOM rubber to trade in wide range, inventories weigh

* Thai sugar premiums could fall, millers produce more raws

* Indonesian coffee premiums seen weakening (Adds technicals)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Large rubber inventories in top consumer China and worries about its slowing economy will pressure Tokyo rubber futures this week, with the most active contract likely to trade in a volatile range of 25 yen a kg, dealers said on Monday.

Among other soft commodities, Thai raw sugar premiums could slip, Indonesian coffee premiums may fall further in the face of competition from rival Vietnam, and the cocoa butter market awaits purchases from chocolate makers ahead of Valentine's Day, which traditionally heralds a surge in demand.

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) was closed on Monday for a holiday. The most active June contract fell 0.7 yen to settle at 256.3 yen on Friday, within sight of a two-month low struck last week.

"Technically, it appears to be very bearish," said Vanessa Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures, who pegged support at 253.8 yen and resistance at 279.1 yen a kg.

"Fundamentally, the high inventories in Shanghai are weighing on prices. That suggests there's enough supply. There are also concerns about a Chinese slowdown now."

China's export growth slowed more than expected in December, due to a higher comparison base a year earlier and a clamp-down on speculative activities disguised as export deals, missing the official target on foreign trade.

But some rubber dealers said the main concern could be high inventory in Shanghai, which suggested that some speculators still use the commodity as collateral for financing.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 8.0 percent to 190,158 tonnes last week -- their highest since 2004. SNR-TOTAL-DW.

China imported a record 350,000 tonnes of the material in December, a surge of nearly 67 percent on an annual basis, as traders snapped up shipments from Thailand after it removed an export tax.

Early indications in the sugar market showed Thai raw sugar premiums for January to March delivery were unchanged from two weeks ago at 65 to 80 points to the March contract in New York.

But the premiums could fall this week, as crushing data from Thailand shows Thai millers have no choice but to produce more raws because of a record crop, despite weak global prices blamed on a world supply overhang.

By January 8, about 2.07 million tonnes of raw sugar had been produced in the current season, up from 1.73 million at the same time in the previous season. Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter after Brazil, also faces competition from India.

"India's potential exports of up to 4 million tonnes have compounded the gloom," said Tom McNeill, director of Brisbane-based commodities analyst Green Pool, referring to the world's main consumer.

"Since India's politicians may subsidise and worry about the consequences later, this will overhang the market for some time."

In the coffee market, Indonesian robusta premiums may slip from last week's levels of $40 to $80 a tonne to London futures as Vietnam offers more beans, but cocoa butter ratios could edge up as chocolate manufacturers restock to meet demand before Valentine's Day. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)