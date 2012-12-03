* Tokyo rubber sees resistance at 275 yen a kg, awaits data

* Thai sugar premiums compete cheaper Brazilian raws

* Indonesia coffee premiums stay high, buyers may eye Vietnam

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Tokyo rubber futures are likely to take their cue from a string of economic data that may offer a pointer to the health of the global economy, while sugar buyers will seek bargains this week because of ample stocks, dealers said on Monday.

The most active rubber contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM), currently May, extended gains to their highest since late October as promising manufacturing data from main consumer China offset the country's rising rubber inventory. SNR-TOTAL-DW

"We are going to see a couple of data elements, including the U.S. employment data on Friday. This is going to give us a better gauge of the economy and how commodities react to an economic recovery," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"Political turmoil is also one of the concerns," he said, adding that he expected low prices to be capped around 245 yen, with a possible resistance at around 275 yen.

TOCOM could also track movements in the oil market, which is supported by political tension in the Middle East. But concerns over the U.S. economy linger ahead of the jobs data, which are likely to show employment growth slowed to just 100,000 jobs last month from 171,000 in October.

In the sugar market, buyers will shrug off worries about heavy rains in Thailand during the crushing season, which will last through April next year. Thai raw sugar premiums could fall from last week's levels of 60 to 70 points to New York futures.

"Comfortable supplies in major exporting regions, including Brazil and Thailand, continue to remain a fundamental drag on global sugar values," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a report.

"The main 'positive' factor in the market remains the extremely large quantity of short positions held by speculative investors, meaning the market remains susceptible to a short covering bounce."

But a rebound in sugar futures will only weigh on premiums since physicals and futures often move in opposite directions. Thailand is the world's second-largest exporter after Brazil, where raws are being sold at discounts to New York futures.

COFFEE, COCOA

Indonesian robusta premiums could stay at their strongest level since May, supported by scarce supplies ahead of the new crop season, but high prices could also prompt some consumers to turn to rival Vietnam.

In the cocoa market, strong demand ahead of Christmas will keep butter ratios at their highest since late 2009.

Chocolate sales normally surge in the main consuming regions of Europe and North America during the key holidays of Christmas and Valentine's Day. Butter is a key ingredient of chocolates. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)