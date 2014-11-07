Nov 7 Softship AG

* Says outlook 2014: sales target of 7.5 million euros - 8.5 million euros with significant licensing business in Q4 still reachable

* 9-month revenue 5.661 million euros (last year: 6.988 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT amounted to -497 thousand euros (previous year: 472 thousand euros)

