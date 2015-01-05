Jan 5 Softto Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 5.12 billion yuan ($823.14 million) in private placement of shares for company acquisition, working capital

* Says shares have resumed trade on Jan 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1w8xjOQ; bit.ly/1KdoNrB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2201 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)