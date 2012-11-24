FRANKFURT Nov 24 German business software maker
Software AG has the financial flexibility to make any
acquisition worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), a
German weekly said on Saturday, citing finance director Arnd
Zinnhardt.
"We are so well positioned in terms of our operating
activities and our balance sheet that we could theoretically pay
for a big acquisition of up to 1 billion euros," he said.
He does not rule out another acquisition next year, the
report said.
Software is on the lookout for companies which are in the
business of cloud computing or in big data analysis, he added.
Software's 487 million euro acquisition of business process
management software maker IDS Scheer in 2009 was its biggest so
far.
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by William Hardy)