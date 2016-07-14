(Adds CCO, CFO comments)
July 14 Software AG
* Software AG says its pipeline of large digital business
deals is bulging, justifying its move to raise its full-year
margin guidance
* The pipeline of digital license deals worth more than 3
million euros each is twice as big as a year ago, and that of
deals worth more than 1 million euros is 20 percent higher,
Chief Customer Officer Eric Duffaut tells analysts on a
conference call
* "I have not seen such a healthy digital business pipeline
since I joined the company in 2014," Duffaut says, adding that a
focus on larger contracts will help boost margins
* Software AG has hiked its operating profit margin guidance
for 2016, pushing its shares up 8 pct to the top of the TecDAX
on Thursday
* Finance chief Arnd Zinnhardt says deal prices are coming
down, adding Software AG can finance both acquisitions and a
share buyback if they make sense
* "It's rather an 'and' and not an 'or'. The financial
markets are very open, and banks are also sitting on piles of
money," he says
