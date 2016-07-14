(Adds CCO, CFO comments)

July 14 Software AG

* Software AG says its pipeline of large digital business deals is bulging, justifying its move to raise its full-year margin guidance

* The pipeline of digital license deals worth more than 3 million euros each is twice as big as a year ago, and that of deals worth more than 1 million euros is 20 percent higher, Chief Customer Officer Eric Duffaut tells analysts on a conference call

* "I have not seen such a healthy digital business pipeline since I joined the company in 2014," Duffaut says, adding that a focus on larger contracts will help boost margins

* Software AG has hiked its operating profit margin guidance for 2016, pushing its shares up 8 pct to the top of the TecDAX on Thursday

* Finance chief Arnd Zinnhardt says deal prices are coming down, adding Software AG can finance both acquisitions and a share buyback if they make sense

* "It's rather an 'and' and not an 'or'. The financial markets are very open, and banks are also sitting on piles of money," he says Further company coverage: