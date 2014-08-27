WARSAW Aug 27 Eastern Europe's largest software maker Asseco Poland reported an unexpected 2 percent rise in first-half net profit, the company said on Wednesday, despite margin pressure in the group's key Polish contracts.

The company reported a profit of 183 million zlotys ($57.5 million), compared to 176 million zlotys ($55.3 million) forecast by analysts.

The group's sales rose by 7 percent to 2.9 billion zlotys ($912 million).

(1 US dollar = 3.1807 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)