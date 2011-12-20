BEIJING Dec 20 Government offices at every level in China will use legitimate as opposed to pirated computer software by the end of next year, an official said on Tuesday, hoping to ameliorate an issue which has become a thorn in the side of Sino-U.S. ties.

Chang Xiaocun, head of the Commerce Ministry's market order department, said in an online chat on the central government's website (www.gov.cn) that upper echelons of administration were already almost all using real software.

"Our plan is that government departments around the country will use above-board software by the end of next year," he said, adding funding will come from the national budget.

Chang did not say what the current level of pirated software use was in the Chinese government.

"Once the government is using real software we want to expand this campaign to companies and individuals, so what we are doing is a big push in the direction of protecting intellectual property," he added.

Microsoft and other members of the Business Software Alliance in the United States complain that nearly 80 percent of the software installed on personal computers in China is pirated.

China has repeatedly promised to get tough on copyright piracy, though fake software, movies and many other items remain widely available in Chinese cities despite high-profile campaigns to fight the problem and destroy illicit goods.

The International Intellectual Property Alliance, a U.S. coalition of film, software, music and publishing groups, estimates that U.S. companies lost more than $15 billion in 2009 due to international copyright theft.

About $14 billion of the total was due to software piracy, with an estimated $3.5 billion in losses in China and $1.4 billion in Russia.