By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, July 29 The U.S. Department of
Commerce said on Wednesday it will revise regulations intended
to restrict the export of software that can used to break into
computers and smart phones.
An initial draft of the regulations, published in May,
attracted hundreds of comments, many of them complaints that the
rules were so broad as to bar the easy sale of standard tools
used to test electronic security.
"All of those comments will be carefully reviewed and
distilled, and the authorities will determine how the
regulations should be changed," a spokesman for the Commerce
Department said in an interview. "A second iteration of this
regulation will be promulgated, and you can infer from that that
the first one will be withdrawn."
The spokesman, who declined to give his name, said the
process will take months.
The step had been expected after the avalanche of objections
from major technology companies as well as security specialists.
Even some activists who applauded the idea of cracking down on
the sale of tools to despotic regimes that spy on dissidents
said the draft had been clumsy.
Some version of regulation is called for under the latest
iteration of the Wassenaar agreement among 41 countries, which
limits the movement of "dual-use" technologies sought for both
peaceful and military purposes. The U.S. plan had gone further
than other countries, for example, in taking aim at tools for
finding software flaws.
"We're very encouraged," said Joseph Lorenzo Hall, chief
technologist at the nonprofit Center for Democracy & Technology.
He said he expected the next set of rules to be more narrowly
tailored and added that the trade group would keep pushing to
deregulate cryptography software and protect security research.
