FRANKFURT Oct 13 Germany's Software AG
said on Tuesday it had raised its outlook for this
year's operating margin on the back of a 11-percent rise in
third-quarter profits.
The German business software maker said its earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin would come in
between 28 percent and 29 percent, 50 basis points above its
previous outlook range of between 27.5 and 28.5 percent.
Third-quarter EBITA excluding special items is expected to
rise about 11 percent to around 70 million euros ($79.71
million), the company said in a statement.
At the same time Software AG said revenues from its Digital
Business Platform unit would rise as much as 3 percent this
year, down from a previous forecast for a 6-12 percent rise.
($1 = 0.8782 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)