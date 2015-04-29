FRANKFURT, April 29 Germany's Software AG reported a first-quarter operating profit above expectations as its cost cutting measures started to pay off.

Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 3.9 percent to 29.3 million euros ($32.1 million).

That was above the average estimate of 26.8 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging between 23.5 million euros and 30.3 million.

As a result of shifting its focus to software tools delivered over the internet, the company's operating margin rose more than four percentage points to 24.8 percent.

Software AG said it still expects a margin of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) over sales of between 27.5-28.5 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)