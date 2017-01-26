FRANKFURT Jan 26 Germany's Software AG reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly core profit, citing one-off effects, but forecast accelerating sales growth for its high-margin licenses and maintenance services.

Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 90.2 million euros ($97 million) in the fourth quarter.

Software AG is betting on playing a key role in the so-called fourth industrial revolution as manufacturers seek to capitalise on vast amounts of data captured from ever smarter machines.

At the company's digital business platform (DBP) unit, where its industrial Internet activities are concentrated, the group sees currency-adjusted revenue growth rising to between 5 and 10 percent this year, from 3 percent in 2016.

It expects its annual EBITA margin to come to between 30.5 and 31.5 percent, after 31.2 percent last year. ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)