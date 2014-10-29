* Q3 EBIT flat at 49.1 mln euros vs 40.1 mln expected
* Margins improved on cost cuts, consulting turn-around
* Says still sees 2014 operating margin of 26-28 pct
FRANKFURT, Oct 29 German business software maker
Software AG on Wednesday posted flat third-quarter
operating profit, beating expectations, as cost cuts aimed at
turning around its consulting business started to pay off.
The Darmstadt-based company has shifted its focus to tools
which help companies deliver their software over the Internet
using so-called cloud computing from software that used to be
installed on individual computers - a painful transition that
has weighed on income for the past two years.
But in the latest quarter, earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT), excluding some special items, were unchanged at 49.1
million euros ($62.5 million, beating even the most optimistic
expectation of 43 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The poll average was 40.1 million euros.
Its operating margin climbed to 30.5 percent, up 7.5
percentage points from the second quarter, the company said.
"This was primarily due to the focus on our product
business, financial discipline and the improved efficiency of
internal processes," said Software AG's Finance Chief Arnd
Zinnhardt in a statement.
But Germany's second-largest business software maker after
SAP said it still expected its operating margin,
excluding special items, to be between 26 and 28 percent in
2014.
Software AG products include those that help companies such
as Nissan Motor Co LTd and Deutsche Telekom
keep inventories at efficient levels, monitoring in real time
how fast clients are being served, and those which help with
retrieving data from outdated software systems.
(1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould and
Edwina Gibbs)