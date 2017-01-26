* Q4 EBITA 90.2 mln below 92.9 mln avg analysts estimates
* Sees 2017 EBITA margin 30.5-31.5 pct vs 31.2 pct in 2016
* Shares down 1.9 pct at bottom of TecDAX
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 Germany's Software AG
reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly core profit,
citing one-off effects, but forecast accelerating sales growth
for its high-margin licenses and maintenance services.
Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP
said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 90.2 million
euros ($97 million) in the fourth quarter.
That was below the average analysts expectation of 92.9
million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sales growth at its key digital business for 2016 was also
weaker than expected, with a 3 percent increase falling short of
Software AG's own forecast for 5 to 10 percent.
Finance chief Arnd Zinnhardt said the miss was mainly due to
the fact that two contracts could not be closed before the end
of the year. They will now be booked in the first quarter.
Software AG has again forecast 5 to 10 percent
currency-adjusted revenue growth for the year at its digital
business platform (DBP) unit, where its industrial Internet
activities are concentrated.
Software AG shares were down 1.9 percent in early trade at
the bottom of a 0.6-percent higher TecDAX.
Software AG, Germany second-largest business software maker
after SAP, is betting on playing a key role in the
so-called fourth industrial revolution as manufacturers seek to
capitalise on vast amounts of data captured from ever smarter
machines.
It expects its annual EBITA margin to come to between 30.5
and 31.5 percent, after 31.2 percent last year.
($1 = 0.9300 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier and Maria Sheahan)