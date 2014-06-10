BOSTON, June 10 IBM overtook Japan's Trend Micro Inc to become the world's No. 3 provider of security software last year, after acquiring cybersecurity firm Trusteer, according to market share data released on Tuesday by Gartner.

Symantec Corp and Intel Corp's McAfee retained their slots as the top two makers of security software in a market whose sales last year rose 4.9 percent to $19.9 billion, according to the annual survey by the Connecticut-based research firm.

IBM's revenue from security software climbed 19 percent to $1.14 billion last year, Gartner said. In a deal announced last August, IBM paid close to $1 billion for Trusteer, whose products help businesses fight malicious software and cyber fraud, as part of an effort to boost its line of security offerings.

Meanwhile, Trend Micro's sales dropped 5.3 percent to $1.11 billion, according to the Gartner survey.

Symantec's revenue fell 0.3 percent to $3.7 billion. The company replaced its CEO in March, marking the second time it has replaced its leader in two years as its board looks to stimulate revenue growth and its stock price.

McAfee's revenue rose 3.9 percent to $1.7 billion. EMC Corp , which owns RSA Security, saw revenue climb 5.9 percent to $760 million, putting it into the No. 5 slot in the market, according to Gartner's survey. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Eric Walsh)