BRIEF-Henan Splendor Science & Technology to pay cash div 0.1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 12 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd :
FRANKFURT Oct 25 German business software maker Software AG said it would buy back own shares worth up to 110 million euros ($151.8 million) by May 16.
It said in a statement on Friday it would buy the shares on the stock exchange.
($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
April 12 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 173-209 percent y/y to 150-170 million yuan ($21.76-$24.66 million)