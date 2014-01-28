FRANKFURT Jan 28 German business software maker
Software AG on Tuesday reported a 6 percent fall in
its fourth-quarter non-IFRS operating profit to 83.8 million
euros ($114.6 million), while sales dropped 2 percent.
Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP
also said it expected operating profit to rise between
4 and 10 percent in 2014.
It reported total fourth quarter sales of 271.5 million
euros, against average analyst expectations of 281 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7313 euros)
