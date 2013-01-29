FRANKFURT Jan 29 Software AG
fourth-quarter revenue and operating profit missed expectations
as the sale of its North American SAP-related service activities
and investments weighed.
Germany' second-largest software firm after SAP
reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 75.4
million euros ($101.5 million), down 3 percent from the previous
year and revenues 6 percent lower at 276.7 million.
The company was expected to report fourth-quarter revenue of
288 million euros and operating profit of 77.3 million euros,
according to the average of 11 estimates in a Reuters poll of
banks and brokerages.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)