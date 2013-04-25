FRANKFURT, April 25 Software AG said on Thursday sales at its traditional Enterprise Transaction Systems (ETS) business were likely to reach the low end of a 4-9 percent decline this year due to a weaker cycle of contract renewals.

Software AG is shifting from its traditional focus on software products toward higher-margin business helping companies manage big chunks of data.

The company expects more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in sales from such products by 2018, almost double the 547 million it reached in 2012. It sees that business growing between 16 percent and 22 percent this year.

