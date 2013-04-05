Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
LONDON, April 5 Software Radio Technology PLC : * Results for the year are expected to be ahead of market expectations
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
BAGHDAD, April 1 Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be the deputy of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.
MOSCOW, April 1 Russian investigators on Saturday opened a criminal case against unidentified internet users calling for what authorities say is an illegal anti-government protest in central Moscow on Sunday.