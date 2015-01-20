Jan 20Sogefi SpA :
* Announced on Monday that it will renounce, by way of a
deed poll, its right to pay cash instead of delivering ordinary
shares in the event it makes a Cash Alternative Election,
following the exercise of conversion rights by a holder, for its
equity linked bonds due 2021, which became convertible into
ordinary shares of the company from Oct. 23, 2014
* The company is entitled to make a Cash Alternative
Election in order to settle in cash some or all of the ordinary
shares due to any holder upon exercise by such holder of its
right to convert its bonds into ordinary shares of the company
* Following such renouncement by deed poll, the ordinary
shares due to any holder upon exercise by such holder of
conversion rights will be settled by way of delivery of ordinary
shares of the company
