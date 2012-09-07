(Adds background, further details)

MILAN, Sept 7 Italian car components company Sogefi said on Friday it has appointed Guglielmo Fiocchi as general manager and chief executive designate, to take over from Emanuele Bosio when Bosio retires in 2013.

Fiocchi, aged 49, comes to Sogefi from Italian tyremaker Pirelli, where he worked for 25 years in various roles including head of Pirelli Tyre Germany and Pirelli Tyre Romania.

During his 25 years at Sogefi, which is owned by Italy's CIR group, Bosio took the family-controlled company on an acquisitions drive that doubled its sales in 10 years without loading up on debt.

Sogefi is the second-largest worldwide producer of suspension components, which accounted for 47.2 percent of its revenue of 1.15 billion euros ($1.45 billion) in 2011. France is its largest market, with 21 percent, followed by South America (20.8 percent) and Germany (13.7 percent).

In recent years Bosio has embarked on a plan to boost Sogefi's business in high-growth markets such as Brazil, India and China to offset sluggish growth in Europe. ($1 = 0.7915 euros) (Reporting By Jennifer Clark, Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)