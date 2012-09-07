(Adds background, further details)
MILAN, Sept 7 Italian car components company
Sogefi said on Friday it has appointed Guglielmo
Fiocchi as general manager and chief executive designate, to
take over from Emanuele Bosio when Bosio retires in 2013.
Fiocchi, aged 49, comes to Sogefi from Italian tyremaker
Pirelli, where he worked for 25 years in various roles
including head of Pirelli Tyre Germany and Pirelli Tyre Romania.
During his 25 years at Sogefi, which is owned by Italy's CIR
group, Bosio took the family-controlled company on an
acquisitions drive that doubled its sales in 10 years without
loading up on debt.
Sogefi is the second-largest worldwide producer of
suspension components, which accounted for 47.2 percent of its
revenue of 1.15 billion euros ($1.45 billion) in 2011. France is
its largest market, with 21 percent, followed by South America
(20.8 percent) and Germany (13.7 percent).
In recent years Bosio has embarked on a plan to boost
Sogefi's business in high-growth markets such as Brazil, India
and China to offset sluggish growth in Europe.
