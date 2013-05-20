BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
MILAN May 20 Italian auto parts maker Sogefi said on Monday it sold a ten-year, $115 million bond to institutional investors in the United States.
The group will also issue a second bond worth 25 million euros ($32.06 million).
After Sogefi has hedged the exchange rate risk, the average fixed rate coupon of the two issues will be 5.6 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.7798 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.