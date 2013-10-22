MILAN Oct 22 Italian car parts maker Sogefi said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 23.6 percent to 7.6 million euros ($10.39 million), boosted by its business outside Europe.

Sogefi, owned by Italy's De Benedetti family through its CIR holding, said non-European markets contributed to 36 percent of its total revenues for the first nine months of 2013.

The company said it expects limited growth in the global car market for the rest of 2013 and would focus on its international business to offset continued low levels of production in Europe.

It added that "efficiency enhancing initiatives" could lead to higher restructuring costs in the later part of the year. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)