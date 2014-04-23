MILAN, April 23 Italian car parts maker Sogefi
on Wednesday reported a net loss for the first quarter
after results were hit by restructuring charges and the negative
effect of exchange rates.
The group, one of the world's key producers of engine
systems and suspension components, reported a net loss of 6.3
million euros ($8.69 million) for the three months to the end of
March, down from a profit of 7 million euros in the same period
last year.
The company, owned by Italy's De Benedetti family through
its CIR holding, said the global car market would
likely grow this year, driven by China. A more contained
expansion is expected in North America, while Europe will likely
see its market stabilising. The market in Brazil and Argentina
is expected to remain week.
Sogefi said it would focus this year on increasing its
presence outside Europe, improving its product mix while it
would boost efficiency in its European operations.
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
