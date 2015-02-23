MILAN Feb 23 Italian car parts maker Sogefi
on Monday reported a drop in full-year net profit, hit
by weakness in South America and costs for restructuring in
Europe, and said it would not distribute a dividend to cut debt.
Sogefi - one of the world's leading makers of engine systems
and suspension components - said in a statement that 2014 net
profit stood at 3.6 million euros ($4 million), down from 21.1
million the previous year. Revenues were up 1.1 percent to 1.35
billion euros.
Net debt stood at 304.3 million euros at the end of 2014.
Sogefi said it expects the positive trends seen in North
America, China and India to continue in 2015, while in Europe
the company should achieve a slightly better performance than
last year.
"In the South American market there is likely to be a modest
recovery from the low volumes recorded in 2014," it added.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini)