MILAN Feb 26 Italian car parts maker Sogefi
said on Tuesday its full year 2012 profit rose 22
percent to 29.3 million euros as growth at its North American
operations powered sales.
It said it will pay a dividend of 0.13 euros per share.
For 2013, the company said it expects to continue to grow in
non-European markets, especially in North America and Asia. It
sees a slight decline in European market volumes. Commodity
prices are seen stable, and the company will continue to "take
action to increase efficiency."
Sogefi said its full-year 2012 revenues rose to a record high
of 1.3 billion euros, fuelled by growth in emerging markets
which offset declines in Europe.
