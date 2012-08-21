PARIS Aug 21 French bank Societe Generale
, which recently agreed the sale of its U.S. asset
management unit TCW, is now looking to sell its substantially
smaller German leasing unit, called Pema, financial newsletter
Agefi reported on Tuesday.
Analysts expect SocGen, which lags larger domestic rival BNP
Paribas in closely-watched Basel III capital ratios,
to attempt to sell a number of its non U.S. units as it seeks to
raise capital.
SocGen has mandated investment bank Rothschild to advise on
the sale of the unit, which had revenues of 200 million euros
($246.82 million) in 2010 and pre-tax profit of 8 million euros
in the first half of 2011, Agefi said, citing sources close to
the matter.
Societe Generale declined to comment.
Private equity funds could be potential buyers of the unit,
which leases 16,500 vehicles in Northern and Central Europe, the
newsletter reported.
($1 = 0.8103 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)