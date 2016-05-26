UPDATE 2-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 26 Sogo Medical Co Ltd :
* Says it to merge a wholly owned Japan-based unit that engaged in pharmacy management and sale of pharmaceutical products
* Says the unit to be dissolved after merger
* Says the merger planned effective on Aug. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uHCFps
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
IMENTI, Kenya, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a five-acre piece of land being prepared for planting, James Mwenda shouts at his two oxen, commanding them to move in a straight line as they pull a ripper that cuts a long slit into the unploughed ground.