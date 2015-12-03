LONDON Dec 3 Beltran Lastra, chairman and chief investment officer of Bestinver, said he liked Spanish technology company Indra

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, Lastra said cost cuts at the firm's headquarters and from staffing would help boost margins, and that 2016 would be a turning point for cash-flow generation.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)