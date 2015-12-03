LONDON Dec 3 Bo Bortemark, co-founder of Carve Capital, said on Thursday he was backing Sprouts Farmers Market and expected its shares to rise between 20-40 percent over 12 months, fuelled by a healthier living trend in the United States.

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he also said he backed internet giant Yahoo, whose core operations were currently valued by the market at zero, but which he thought were worth at least $6 and up to $20 a share. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)