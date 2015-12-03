BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - We are revising our guidance upwards for full year 2017
LONDON Dec 3 Bo Bortemark, co-founder of Carve Capital, said on Thursday he was backing Sprouts Farmers Market and expected its shares to rise between 20-40 percent over 12 months, fuelled by a healthier living trend in the United States.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he also said he backed internet giant Yahoo, whose core operations were currently valued by the market at zero, but which he thought were worth at least $6 and up to $20 a share. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)
May 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 62.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by derivative losses.