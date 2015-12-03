LONDON Dec 3 Robert Harteveldt, chief executive
of Trishield Capital, said on Thursday he had bought shares in
U.S.-listed newspaper group New Media Group, which he
hopes will rise by 23 percent to $26.50 over the next 12-18
months.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he said local
circulation trends had stabilised and the firm was "materially
undervalued" at its current $21.50 a share.
He also saw scope for $200 million in acquisitions over the
next 12 months, which should increase the stock's value by $4-$5
each. Together with organic growth, this could result in a 55
percent increase in price over the 18-month period, he said,
with a 7.3 percent dividend yield.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)