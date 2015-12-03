LONDON Dec 3 Robert Harteveldt, chief executive of Trishield Capital, said on Thursday he had bought shares in U.S.-listed newspaper group New Media Group, which he hopes will rise by 23 percent to $26.50 over the next 12-18 months.

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he said local circulation trends had stabilised and the firm was "materially undervalued" at its current $21.50 a share.

He also saw scope for $200 million in acquisitions over the next 12 months, which should increase the stock's value by $4-$5 each. Together with organic growth, this could result in a 55 percent increase in price over the 18-month period, he said, with a 7.3 percent dividend yield. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)