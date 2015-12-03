BRIEF-CBOE Holdings Reports April 2017 Trading Volume
* April options total volume 136.64 million contracts versus 121.4 million contracts
LONDON Dec 3 The boss of $4 billion U.S. hedge fund Passport Capital said on Thursday he had bought into U.S. agro-chemicals firm CF Industries as he thought it was undervalued and was likely to launch a $3.5 billion share buy back in 2016.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, John Burbank said that although concerns around growth in China were clouding the short-term outlook in the broader commodity markets, he expected the company to begin buying shares in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
NEW YORK, May 3 Top investment fund managers at the Milken Institute Global Conference this week said they had little choice but to focus on unusual and complicated corners of the financial markets as stock markets have risen and interest rates remain low.