LONDON Dec 3 Franck Falezan, co-founder of activist hedge fund PrimeStone Capital, said on Thursday he liked Swiss-listed door and lock manufacturer Dorma Kaba , which could grow its underlying earnings margin by 60 percent.

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he said population growth, increased security concerns and technology were all driving the firm's growth and there was a high barrier to entry.

Falezan said there were a number of ways to get the company's margins to improve, including getting it to use capital more efficiently and increasing share-based pay for top executives.

Dorma Kaba was formed on Sept. 1 through the merger of German Dorma Group and Swiss Kaba Group. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)