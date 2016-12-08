BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
LONDON Dec 8 The founder of hedge fund TCI said on Thursday he expected U.S. firm Charter Communications to carry out large share buybacks and could eventually receive a takeover bid from Verizon.
"Margins are going to be much higher than consensus assumes," Chris Hohn told the Sohn Conference in London, profits that would help fund extensive share buybacks, totalling 35 percent of the outstanding shares.
Hohn, who owns 5 percent, also said he expected the company to be a takeover target in a consolidating U.S. market. "We think Verizon over time will buy Charter."
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, Editing by Simon Jessop)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.