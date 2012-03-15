HONG KONG, March 15 The residential property market in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has been frozen by government policy controls, SOHO China Ltd Chief Executive Zhang Xin said on Thursday.

Zhang, who co-founded the commercial developer with husband Pan Shiyi, added that reserve requirement easing by China's central bank looked inevitable this year and policy risk was the greatest threat to the world's second-largest economy.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao warned in a speech on Wednesday that easing property control measures "would cause chaos in the property market". Despite two years of restrictions on home buying, he said falling housing prices were still "far from a reasonable level," so the curbs needed to remain in place. ($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)