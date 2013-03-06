March 6 Chinese Internet portal Sohu.com Inc
denied a media report on Wednesday that the company is
talking to investment banks and private equity funds about a
possible plan to take the company private.
Sohu also said it has no plans to delist its common stock
from Nasdaq.
"No such discussions are in progress or currently
contemplated," Chief Financial Officer Carol Yu said in a
statement.
South China Morning Post, citing four financial industry
sources, reported on Wednesday that Sohu.com is in talks with
investment banks about a possible financing plan that would take
the company private.