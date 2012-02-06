Feb 6 Chinese internet portal Sohu.com Inc posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter on Monday, helped by higher revenues from online advertising, but the company forecast first-quarter revenues below analysts' forecast.

The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 50-55 cents a share on revenue of $219 million to $225 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $238.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $25 million, or 65 cents per share, from $44 million, or $1.07 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-off items, the company earned $1.36 per share. Revenue for the quarter rose to $246 million from $232.8 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were looking for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $243.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.