SEOUL Feb 18 South Korea's S-Oil Corp has won a tender to buy land from Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) to build a 5 trillion won ($4.72 billion) refining and petrochemical facility, a KNOC spokesman said on Tuesday.

State-run KNOC unveiled results of the tender closed on Monday to sell 92 hectares (227 acres) of land for 519 billion won, which S-Oil offered as a sole bidder, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)